A group of hiking enthusiasts and community supporters have begun gathering monthly to try different hiking trails in the area. “We have so many beautiful hiking trails in the Valley area,” said Jim Hemphill. Jim and his wife, Mary Lou Fabry, are members of the Arcadia Valley... + continue reading
(Editor's note: the following email was received this afternoon. We will seek more information for the next issue of The Mountain Echo.) Iron County Medical Center Chief Executive Officer Terry W. Nichols tendered his resignation in late December citing personal reasons. According to... + continue reading
Some still-usable concrete firepits and picnic tables, now half hidden in underbrush, are remnants of a day-use park that used to be adjacent to the Shepherd Mountain Lake, an impoundment owned by the City of Ironton. The city’s Board of Aldermen have started a process to clean up the area and decide how to better use it.
The Arcadia Valley Lady Tigers beat Potosi 54-45 on December 26 in the 1st Round of the 61st Annual Bob Sechrest, Jr. Central Christmas Tournament. Briar Johnson led the Lady Tigers with 23... + continue reading
Dear Editor, Every ten years in the United States there is a census conducted. After the census in 2010, the Republican Party sent out operatives in every state to examine the voting... + continue reading
If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to the online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Fiction •Blair,... + continue reading