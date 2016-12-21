Latest News
Judie Huff poses with Wally Bunker - a half brother she only recently met for the first time.
Holiday Artistry
Some still-usable concrete firepits and picnic tables, now half hidden in underbrush, are remnants of a day-use park that used to be adjacent to the Shepherd Mountain Lake, an impoundment owned by the City of Ironton. The city’s Board of Aldermen have started a process to clean up the area and decide how to better use it.
As the train pulled into the Arcadia Valley Station Thursday night, the crowd cheered and the sound of thundering fireworks mixed with the steady pulls on the train’s horn. Most of the crowd stayed to wave to departing passengers.
A library patron tries out “Mango” at the Ironton branch of Ozark Regional Library. The program has been made available free of charge to anyone with an Ozark Regional Library card. And that card is free for the asking. It can be accessed through any computer.