Newly-elected and re-elected Iron County officials were sworn-in at 2 p.m. New Year’s day by County Clerk Virginia Queen.

New County officers sworn-in

Friday, January 6, 2017
News
Newly-elected and re-elected Iron County officials were sworn-in at 2 p.m. New Year’s day by County Clerk Virginia Queen. Taking the oath of office are (from left) Public Administrator Lisa Light, Western Associate County Commissioner Joshua  Campbell,  Coroner Tim Harbison,... + continue reading

Judie Huff poses with Wally Bunker - a half brother she only recently met for the first time.

 

Iron County woman meets half-brother she never knew existed

Wednesday, December 21, 2016
News
On Tuesday, November 15, Judie Huff picked up her mail at the Ironton Post Office and found a “thickish” envelope from the State of Illinois. “I took it home and put it down with the rest of the mail and left it alone,” she said. The next day she opened the mail, screened... + continue reading

Holiday Artistry

Holiday Artistry

Thursday, December 8, 2016
News
Holiday Artistry Ironton artists Billy (William) and B.J. Perkins have been producing seasonal artwork to spruce up the community since 1998.  In this photo, Billy works on a scene for the windows at City Hall while his mom, B.J., works across the street painting the windows at The Mountain... + continue reading

Some still-usable concrete firepits and picnic tables, now half hidden in underbrush, are remnants of a day-use park that used to be adjacent to the Shepherd Mountain Lake, an impoundment owned by the City of Ironton.  The city’s Board of Aldermen have started a process to clean up the area and decide how to better use it.

 

Shepherd Mountain Lake property gets a second look

Thursday, December 1, 2016
News
Approximately 100 acres of land adjacent to the Shepherd Mountain Lake is getting some new attention. The lake and property are owned by the City of Ironton - the lake is the source of the city’s drinking water - and the municipality allows fishermen access to the lake. However, if you look... + continue reading

As the train pulled into the Arcadia Valley Station Thursday night, the crowd cheered and the sound of thundering fireworks mixed with the steady pulls on the train’s horn. Most of the crowd stayed to wave to departing passengers.

 

Amtrak service begins!

Thursday, November 24, 2016
News
Fifteen or 20 minutes before arrival at the Arcadia Valley Amtrak Station, an employee on the Texas Eagle walked down the aisle of the lounge car and announced to the group of 29 dignitaries assembled there: “I just received a call...and they said when we are pulling into Arcadia to get on... + continue reading

Newly-elected and re-elected Iron County officials were sworn-in at 2 p.m. New Year’s day by County Clerk Virginia Queen.

Judie Huff poses with Wally Bunker - a half brother she only recently met for the first time.

 

Holiday Artistry

Some still-usable concrete firepits and picnic tables, now half hidden in underbrush, are remnants of a day-use park that used to be adjacent to the Shepherd Mountain Lake, an impoundment owned by the City of Ironton.  The city’s Board of Aldermen have started a process to clean up the area and decide how to better use it.

 

As the train pulled into the Arcadia Valley Station Thursday night, the crowd cheered and the sound of thundering fireworks mixed with the steady pulls on the train’s horn. Most of the crowd stayed to wave to departing passengers.

 

Latest News

Filing ends; slate set for April elections

01/26/2017
Filing for the April Municipal and School elections ended on Tuesday, January 17. The election to be held on Tuesday, April 4. Among the local candidates who have filed are:   School Board filings   Arcadia Valley R-2  School District Board of Education •Linda Bowling... + continue reading

Arcadian injured in motorcycle crash

01/26/2017
An Arcadia man received moderate injuries in a motorcycle accident on Sunday, Jan. 22. Nicholas C. Mazzuki, 43, was taken by ambulance to Parkland Health Center in Farmington, according to a report by the Missouri Highway Patrol. The accident occurred at 7:40 a.m. on MO Highway 221 at Henrich... + continue reading

Jump back to navigation

Home Page

Featured News

Filing ends; slate set for April elections

01/26/2017
Filing for the April Municipal and School elections ended on Tuesday, January 17. The election to be held on Tuesday, April 4. Among the local candidates who have filed are:   School Board filings   Arcadia Valley R-2  School District Board of Education •Linda Bowling... + continue reading

Arcadian injured in motorcycle crash

01/26/2017
An Arcadia man received moderate injuries in a motorcycle accident on Sunday, Jan. 22. Nicholas C. Mazzuki, 43, was taken by ambulance to Parkland Health Center in Farmington, according to a report by the Missouri Highway Patrol. The accident occurred at 7:40 a.m. on MO Highway 221 at Henrich... + continue reading

Jump back to navigation

Sports

Lady Tigers beat Potosi

01/06/2017
The Arcadia Valley Lady Tigers beat Potosi 54-45 on December 26 in the 1st Round of the 61st Annual Bob Sechrest, Jr. Central Christmas Tournament.  Briar Johnson led the Lady Tigers with 23... + continue reading

AV Lady Tigers win Fredericktown tournament

08/12/16 -

Lady Panthers win Valley tourney

08/12/16 -

Tigers 8th grade wins tourney

08/12/16 -

+ View all
Jump back to navigation

Valley Views

Letter to the Editor - Gerrymandering

01/21/2017
Dear Editor,  Every ten years in the United States there is a census conducted.  After the census in 2010, the Republican Party sent out operatives in every state to examine the voting... + continue reading

Column -The beginning of a new year

12/01/17 -

Letter to the Editor - Foolish to allow a change in the Electoral College

12/01/17 -

Letter to the Editor - 46.5 percent of the vote was hardly a mandate

12/01/17 -

+ View all
Jump back to navigation

Community

Books available this week at Ozark Regional Library

Wednesday, 30/11/16
If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to the online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself).   Fiction •Blair,... + continue reading

Class of ‘66 gathers for reunion - The Arcadia Valley High School Class of 1966 held it’s 50th Class Reunion on October 15 at The Abbey. Front row, from left are Darlene Mitchell Jaycox, Beverly Spitzmiller McKenna, Karen Cloin Kitchen, Judy Woods Schumacher, Nancy Whited Peek, Carolyn Price Miller, Jane Rice Barthel, Linda Thomas Freeman, and Joanne Turner Propst, (second row, from left) Susan Epperson Childers, Gary Henley, Vallery Tripp Muncie, Edna Browers Wagoner, Cherie Hicks Adcock, Karen Wilkerson Harter, Gary Gardner, Larry Propst, and Steve Young, and (third row, from left) Jerry Hughes, Mike Johnson, Bud Newhouse, Bill Heller, Rick Carver, Jim Smith, Rob Reichert, Pat McDowell, Tom Rinehart, Leroy Liggett, Garry Moreland and Dan Hall.

 

Class of '66

20/11/16 -

Cade Aaron Middleton

Bundles of Joy

08/11/16 -

Head Start students “Trick or Treat” at the The Mountain Echo office on Friday, Oct. 28.  The kids traditionally visit participating businesses within walking distance on a day close to the holiday. 

 

Head Start students “Trick or Treat”

02/11/16 -

+ View all
Jump back to navigation

 
 