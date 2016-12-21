Latest News

Icy roadway contributes to fatal accident in county Friday afternoon

12/21/2016
A winter storm that brought freezing rain and treacherous roads to the area Friday contributed to multiple accidents and one fatality. Eward Rothlisberger, 72, of Pilot Knob, was pronounced dead at the scene of an accident at 2:30 p.m. by Iron County Coroner Tony Cole.  Betty Rothlisberger,... + continue reading

Iron County woman meets half-brother she never knew existed

12/21/2016
On Tuesday, November 15, Judie Huff picked up her mail at the Ironton Post Office and found a “thickish” envelope from the State of Illinois. “I took it home and put it down with the rest of the mail and left it alone,” she said. The next day she opened the mail, screened... + continue reading

Judie Huff poses with Wally Bunker - a half brother she only recently met for the first time.

 

Holiday Artistry

Holiday Artistry

Thursday, December 8, 2016
News
Holiday Artistry Ironton artists Billy (William) and B.J. Perkins have been producing seasonal artwork to spruce up the community since 1998.  In this photo, Billy works on a scene for the windows at City Hall while his mom, B.J., works across the street painting the windows at The Mountain... + continue reading

Some still-usable concrete firepits and picnic tables, now half hidden in underbrush, are remnants of a day-use park that used to be adjacent to the Shepherd Mountain Lake, an impoundment owned by the City of Ironton.  The city’s Board of Aldermen have started a process to clean up the area and decide how to better use it.

 

Shepherd Mountain Lake property gets a second look

Thursday, December 1, 2016
News
Approximately 100 acres of land adjacent to the Shepherd Mountain Lake is getting some new attention. The lake and property are owned by the City of Ironton - the lake is the source of the city’s drinking water - and the municipality allows fishermen access to the lake. However, if you look... + continue reading

As the train pulled into the Arcadia Valley Station Thursday night, the crowd cheered and the sound of thundering fireworks mixed with the steady pulls on the train’s horn. Most of the crowd stayed to wave to departing passengers.

 

Amtrak service begins!

Thursday, November 24, 2016
News
Fifteen or 20 minutes before arrival at the Arcadia Valley Amtrak Station, an employee on the Texas Eagle walked down the aisle of the lounge car and announced to the group of 29 dignitaries assembled there: “I just received a call...and they said when we are pulling into Arcadia to get on... + continue reading

A library patron tries out “Mango” at the Ironton branch of Ozark Regional Library.  The program has been made available free of charge to anyone with an Ozark Regional Library card.  And that card is free for the asking. It can be accessed through any computer.

 

Free interactive language program available through Ozark Regional Library

Sunday, November 20, 2016
News
Would you like to pick up where you left off on that high school conversational Spanish course?  How about ordering from the menu in French? Planning a trip to anywhere a different language is spoken?  Perhaps you first stop should be your neigborhood library. The program is easy to use... + continue reading

AV Lady Tigers win Fredericktown tournament

12/08/2016
The Arcadia Valley Lady Tigers Varsity Basketball Team beat Naylor 72-59 on December 3 to win the Fredericktown Tournament.  Briar Johnson led the Lady Tigers with 25 points, 9 rebounds, 2... + continue reading

Lady Panthers win Valley tourney

08/12/16 -

Tigers 8th grade wins tourney

08/12/16 -

AV Lady Tigers JV win tourney

08/12/16 -

Liberals should look in a mirror - Letter to the Editor

12/21/2016
Dear Editor,  I would like to address a recent letter to the editor that said Trump did not have a mandate. You only need to look at the Senate, the House of Representatives, Governor-ships... + continue reading

Letter to the Editor - A profound estrangement from the truth

01/12/16 -

A decree that a day of feasting and prayer be set aside

25/11/16 -

Letter to the Editor - Winter Prayer Breakfast set for December 3

25/11/16 -

Community

Books available this week at Ozark Regional Library

Wednesday, 30/11/16
If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to the online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself).   Fiction •Blair,... + continue reading

Class of ‘66 gathers for reunion - The Arcadia Valley High School Class of 1966 held it’s 50th Class Reunion on October 15 at The Abbey. Front row, from left are Darlene Mitchell Jaycox, Beverly Spitzmiller McKenna, Karen Cloin Kitchen, Judy Woods Schumacher, Nancy Whited Peek, Carolyn Price Miller, Jane Rice Barthel, Linda Thomas Freeman, and Joanne Turner Propst, (second row, from left) Susan Epperson Childers, Gary Henley, Vallery Tripp Muncie, Edna Browers Wagoner, Cherie Hicks Adcock, Karen Wilkerson Harter, Gary Gardner, Larry Propst, and Steve Young, and (third row, from left) Jerry Hughes, Mike Johnson, Bud Newhouse, Bill Heller, Rick Carver, Jim Smith, Rob Reichert, Pat McDowell, Tom Rinehart, Leroy Liggett, Garry Moreland and Dan Hall.

 

Class of '66

20/11/16 -

Cade Aaron Middleton

Bundles of Joy

08/11/16 -

Head Start students “Trick or Treat” at the The Mountain Echo office on Friday, Oct. 28.  The kids traditionally visit participating businesses within walking distance on a day close to the holiday. 

 

Head Start students “Trick or Treat”

02/11/16 -

