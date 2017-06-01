Latest News

Trask turns over PA reins after 22 years

01/06/2017
The ever-smiling face of Sandy Trask will be absent from the Iron County Courthouse after 22 years of service as the county’s public administrator. She declined to run in the most recent election and her position has been filled by Lisa Light, who was sworn in on January 1. Sandy noted that... + continue reading

Train depot volunteers sought

01/06/2017
Volunteers are needed to staff the Whistle Junction Amtrak station for train arrivals, according to Carol Kelsheimer of Our Town Tomorrow.  Kelsheimer said the depot is staffed for one hour before the train arrives.  Since the Texas Eagle officially began stopping on November 20, some... + continue reading

Newly-elected and re-elected Iron County officials were sworn-in at 2 p.m. New Year’s day by County Clerk Virginia Queen.

New County officers sworn-in

Friday, January 6, 2017
News
Newly-elected and re-elected Iron County officials were sworn-in at 2 p.m. New Year’s day by County Clerk Virginia Queen. Taking the oath of office are (from left) Public Administrator Lisa Light, Western Associate County Commissioner Joshua  Campbell,  Coroner Tim Harbison,... + continue reading

Judie Huff poses with Wally Bunker - a half brother she only recently met for the first time.

 

Iron County woman meets half-brother she never knew existed

Wednesday, December 21, 2016
News
On Tuesday, November 15, Judie Huff picked up her mail at the Ironton Post Office and found a “thickish” envelope from the State of Illinois. “I took it home and put it down with the rest of the mail and left it alone,” she said. The next day she opened the mail, screened... + continue reading

Holiday Artistry

Holiday Artistry

Thursday, December 8, 2016
News
Holiday Artistry Ironton artists Billy (William) and B.J. Perkins have been producing seasonal artwork to spruce up the community since 1998.  In this photo, Billy works on a scene for the windows at City Hall while his mom, B.J., works across the street painting the windows at The Mountain... + continue reading

Some still-usable concrete firepits and picnic tables, now half hidden in underbrush, are remnants of a day-use park that used to be adjacent to the Shepherd Mountain Lake, an impoundment owned by the City of Ironton.  The city’s Board of Aldermen have started a process to clean up the area and decide how to better use it.

 

Shepherd Mountain Lake property gets a second look

Thursday, December 1, 2016
News
Approximately 100 acres of land adjacent to the Shepherd Mountain Lake is getting some new attention. The lake and property are owned by the City of Ironton - the lake is the source of the city’s drinking water - and the municipality allows fishermen access to the lake. However, if you look... + continue reading

As the train pulled into the Arcadia Valley Station Thursday night, the crowd cheered and the sound of thundering fireworks mixed with the steady pulls on the train’s horn. Most of the crowd stayed to wave to departing passengers.

 

Amtrak service begins!

Thursday, November 24, 2016
News
Fifteen or 20 minutes before arrival at the Arcadia Valley Amtrak Station, an employee on the Texas Eagle walked down the aisle of the lounge car and announced to the group of 29 dignitaries assembled there: “I just received a call...and they said when we are pulling into Arcadia to get on... + continue reading

Lady Tigers beat Potosi

01/06/2017
The Arcadia Valley Lady Tigers beat Potosi 54-45 on December 26 in the 1st Round of the 61st Annual Bob Sechrest, Jr. Central Christmas Tournament.  Briar Johnson led the Lady Tigers with 23... + continue reading

AV Lady Tigers win Fredericktown tournament

08/12/16 -

Lady Panthers win Valley tourney

08/12/16 -

Tigers 8th grade wins tourney

08/12/16 -

Letters to the Editor - Electoral College a stabilizing force

01/06/2017
Dear Editor,  In the 2016  presidential election in November, Hillary Clinton received 2.86 million  more popular votes than Trump, but look carefully at the count in two states,... + continue reading

Letters to the Editor - The Electoral College is an abomination

06/01/17 -

Letter to the Editor - ACA has meant higher premiums

06/01/17 -

Liberals should look in a mirror - Letter to the Editor

21/12/16 -

Books available this week at Ozark Regional Library

Wednesday, 30/11/16
If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to the online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself).   Fiction •Blair,... + continue reading

Class of ‘66 gathers for reunion - The Arcadia Valley High School Class of 1966 held it’s 50th Class Reunion on October 15 at The Abbey. Front row, from left are Darlene Mitchell Jaycox, Beverly Spitzmiller McKenna, Karen Cloin Kitchen, Judy Woods Schumacher, Nancy Whited Peek, Carolyn Price Miller, Jane Rice Barthel, Linda Thomas Freeman, and Joanne Turner Propst, (second row, from left) Susan Epperson Childers, Gary Henley, Vallery Tripp Muncie, Edna Browers Wagoner, Cherie Hicks Adcock, Karen Wilkerson Harter, Gary Gardner, Larry Propst, and Steve Young, and (third row, from left) Jerry Hughes, Mike Johnson, Bud Newhouse, Bill Heller, Rick Carver, Jim Smith, Rob Reichert, Pat McDowell, Tom Rinehart, Leroy Liggett, Garry Moreland and Dan Hall.

 

Class of '66

20/11/16 -

Cade Aaron Middleton

Bundles of Joy

08/11/16 -

Head Start students “Trick or Treat” at the The Mountain Echo office on Friday, Oct. 28.  The kids traditionally visit participating businesses within walking distance on a day close to the holiday. 

 

Head Start students “Trick or Treat”

02/11/16 -

