Some still-usable concrete firepits and picnic tables, now half hidden in underbrush, are remnants of a day-use park that used to be adjacent to the Shepherd Mountain Lake, an impoundment owned by the City of Ironton. The city’s Board of Aldermen have started a process to clean up the area and decide how to better use it.
Filing for the April Municipal and School elections ended on Tuesday, January 17. The election to be held on Tuesday, April 4. Among the local candidates who have filed are: School Board filings Arcadia Valley R-2 School District Board of Education •Linda Bowling... + continue reading
An Arcadia man received moderate injuries in a motorcycle accident on Sunday, Jan. 22. Nicholas C. Mazzuki, 43, was taken by ambulance to Parkland Health Center in Farmington, according to a report by the Missouri Highway Patrol. The accident occurred at 7:40 a.m. on MO Highway 221 at Henrich... + continue reading
The Arcadia Valley Lady Tigers beat Potosi 54-45 on December 26 in the 1st Round of the 61st Annual Bob Sechrest, Jr. Central Christmas Tournament. Briar Johnson led the Lady Tigers with 23... + continue reading
Dear Editor, Every ten years in the United States there is a census conducted. After the census in 2010, the Republican Party sent out operatives in every state to examine the voting... + continue reading
If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to the online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Fiction •Blair,... + continue reading